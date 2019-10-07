Advertiser: Why You Need Climate-Controlled Storage in New Orleans



The weather in New Orleans can be unpredictable. But if you know Louisiana, one thing you can almost always count on is the heat and humidity.

Keeping some things in storage can be difficult because certain items like clothes, artwork, and furniture are more susceptible to damage from extreme changes in temperature from severe heat or cold. That’s why climate-controlled options are necessary for storage in New Orleans.

Here are just a few reasons why climate-controlled storage is so critical:

Clothes can easily become mildewed if they are exposed to heat for too long. The humidity in the air causes extra moisture, which is a breeding ground for mold to grow.

Photos can become damaged as a result of heat and humidity as well. Especially if photographs are stacked on top of one another, they can easily become stuck or deteriorate.

Different types of furniture can be damaged by the weather. Wooden furniture can mildew, rot, or warp, potentially destroying your entire piece. Leather furniture can crack or mildew as well.

Electronics, such as appliances or computers can be completely ruined by moisture. Screens usually do not fare well under extreme temperatures and humidity is generally the enemy of most electronic goods. These conditions can also cause a build-up of mildew inside hoses and other parts of home appliances.

Books, comics, or other important papers can be damaged or destroyed due to heat. The humidity can take a toll on your paperwork or favorite issue of Batman.

Instruments need to be kept in a certain temperature setting. Instruments are made from delicate materials such as brass, silver, copper, or wood. These materials can't be exposed to extreme temperatures. Rust, warping, and other damage can also occur. All that damage can lead to a hefty fee for repairs.

Having climate-controlled storage can be an effective tool to help fight the wear on your belongings while they’re in storage. Climate-controlled facilities have good air quality, meaning that you have an extra layer of protection from dust, dirt, and debris. Clean air is continually circulated within the unit, leaving behind a safe environment for your things.

Climate-controlled storage will also save you money in the long run, preventing potential damage that could happen to your belongings if you opt for regular, non-controlled storage.

Zippy Shell of Louisiana offers two container options that all help prevent damage due to inclement weather and extreme temperatures. Their 15-foot container will be delivered directly to your location. Once packed, the container is picked up and taken to their climate-controlled facility in Elmwood to be stored safely until needed again.

Zippy Shell also offers a smaller storage option through its “Extra Attic” system. This option is ideal for seasonal decorations, costumes, student storage, and any other smaller occasional household items. You choose how many bins you need and Zippy Shell delivers them right to your door. Once packed, these containers are also picked up and taken to their climate-controlled facility to be stored. Any of these two container options will keep your stored items safe from Louisiana’s extreme temperatures and humidity.

Zippy Shell Is Your Local New Orleans Storage Facility

While climate-controlled storage might cost a little more upfront than regular storage units, it’ll be less expensive in the long run, and it’ll ensure that your keepsakes and other irreplaceable items remain safe and sound.

Contact Zippy Shell of Louisiana for all of your climate-controlled storage needs. They offer flexible solutions for all of your most treasured possessions.