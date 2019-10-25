Advertiser: Stacy Head endorses Aimee Adatto Freeman

I’ve known Aimee for years through her hard work and dedication to making our city a better place in which to live. She is a good government candidate who knows how to get things done and will bring trust and integrity to the Legislature. While most politicians talk about problems, Aimee solves them. She’s been effective in helping the New Orleans Police and Justice Foundation work to improve safety, and she will be able to do more in the Legislature.

A longtime neighborhood leader, Aimee is a hard worker. She didn’t flinch from rolling up her sleeves and getting her hands dirty shoveling debris after Katrina. As a member of Women of the Storm, she helped champion our city’s cause before the U.S. Congress. In the Legislature, she’ll rise above partisanship and work for concrete solutions for our city’s problems. People who know her admire and respect her, for her integrity, discipline, open mind, and her understanding of how to make government work for us, not against us. Please join me in voting for her as the next State Representative for District 98.

Stacy Head

Former New Orleans City Council President

