Advertiser: Big wins this weekend. But we need your help to bring home victory!

Big wins this weekend!

What a winning weekend for all our teams: Saints, LSU, Tulane, and of course, #theAteam!

Our campaign finished with a commanding lead, and we’re in a runoff! We couldn’t have done it without you. Thank you!

Now we need your help to bring home the #WIN on Election Day!

The general election is November 16, so we only have four more weeks to get our message out to voters. You can help by emailing us at info@voteaimee.com to:

Donate

Host a meet-and-greet

Phone bank

Canvass your neighborhood

Get a yard sign

Any support you provide will make a big difference.

Thanks again,



Aimee Adatto Freeman

Democratic Candidate for State Representative of District 98

Paid for by the Aimee Adatto Freeman Campaign. NOLA Messenger does not endorse political candidates for office.