90-year-old couple robbed at gunpoint in their East Riverside home

A 90-year-old couple’s East Riverside home was robbed at gunpoint by four masked men on Tuesday, the New Orleans Police Department reports.

A 35-year-old man who lives with the couple saw a masked man running toward the home in the 700 Delachaise Street at about 5 p.m. on Tuesday. He locked the door, but the intruder kicked it in and four men entered the house.

One of the gunmen forced him to the floor and demanded money. Another intruder forced the 90-year-old woman into a bathroom. The four ransacked the home before fleeing.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 504-658-6060 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.