Young Men Olympian club presents its 135th second-line parade on Sunday

The Young Men Olympian Junior Benevolent Association will present its second-line on Sunday afternoon. It is the group’s 135th annual parade.

The social aid and pleasure club club was established in 1884 and puts on one of the biggest parades of the season. The 2019 parade begins and ends at the club’s Norman Dixon Sr. Clubhouse at 2101 S. Liberty St., with stops at the Sportsman’s Lounge at Second and Dryades streets, the Big Man Lounge on Louisiana and PeeWee’s Crabcakes on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The four-hour parade begins at 1 sharp and ends at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22.

The parade will follow this route:

START: 2101 S. Liberty St. (Norman Dixon Sr. Clubhouse)

2101 S. Liberty St. (Norman Dixon Sr. Clubhouse) Proceed up Liberty

Left on Jackson Avenue

Right on Brainard to Philip Street

Up Philip to Baronne Street

Up Baronne to Second Street

Right on Second to Dryades (stop at Sportsman’s Lounge)

Back to Second to Danneel Street

Left on Danneel to Washington Avenue

Right on Washington

Up Washington to Magnolia Street

Left on Magnolia to Louisiana Street

Right on Louisiana (stop at Big Man Lounge)

Back to Louisiana to South Claiborne Avenue

Right on S. Claiborne Avenue

Right on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard (stop at PeeWee’s Crabcakes)

Back to MLK to Simon Bolivar Avenue

Right on Simon Bolivar Avenue

Right on Jackson Avenue

Right on S. Liberty Street

END: 2101 S. Liberty St. (Norman Dixon Sr. Clubhouse)

Traffic will be restricted along the route. Expect road closures and traffic delays during the parade.

Call 504-658-8100 for parking enforcement if you are affected by illegal parking in the area.

RTA routes may experience delays or detours during the event. All RTA service alerts, updates, and detours can also be accessed by downloading the RTA’s GoMobile app. To learn more, visit www.norta.com or call Ride Line at 504-248-3900.