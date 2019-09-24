Video: Meet the House District 98 candidates

The Carrollton Area Network held its second candidate forum for the upcoming state House elections on Monday, this one for the District 98 candidates: Max Hayden Chiz, Kea Sherman, Marion “Penny” Freistadt, Carlos Zervigon, Ravi Sangisetty, Aimee Adatto Freeman and Evan Bergeron. The seven candidates are vying for the seat that will be vacated by the term-limited Rep. Neil Abramson.

You can watch the two-hour forum in the video above. If you want to go directly to the issues that interest you most, the questions are listed below, along with where you’ll find them on the video.