Video: District 91 and 98 forums, moderated by Reps. Walt Leger and Neil Abramson

The Loyola University New Orleans College of Law Advocacy Center hosted a debate for the candidates seeking to be elected in Louisiana’s 91st and 98th House Districts on Thursday, Sept. 26.

The candidates were questioned by moderators who know the job well; they’ve been representing the Uptown districts in the state House for the past decade.

Term-limited District 91 state Rep. Walt Leger III, D-New Orleans, moderated the forum for the four candidates seeking his seat: Carling Dinkler, Mandie Landry, Robert McKnight and Pepper Bowen Roussel. All the House District 91 candidates are Democrats.

The candidates addressed the questions listed below the video.

What structural tax reform would you support to create a more stable state budget?

Would you “un-dedicate” the funding for specific parts of government (health care, education, etc.) so that lawmakers would have more discretion to change it?

What is the most important driver of the Louisiana economy in District 91?

Would you support giving city and parish governments more responsibility for public works projects and social programs by cutting state taxes and increasing local taxes?

If you had a choice of doubling the Earned Income Tax Credit at a cost to the state of $50 million, or investing the same amount in infrastructure, which would you choose?

How would you increase infrastructure funding, and which regional project would you prioritize?

Closing statements.

Term-limited District 98 state Rep. Neil Abramson, D-New Orleans, moderated the forum with six of the candidates seeking his seat: Evan Bergeron, Max Hayden Chiz, Aimee Adatto Freeman, Ravi Sangisetty, Kea Sherman and Carlos Zervigon. A seventh candidate, Marion Freistadt, did not attend. All the Disrict 98 candidates are Democrats.