Tulane police shoot suspect who was resisting arrest on Uptown campus

Tulane University police shot a former contract employee who was resisting arrest Friday afternoon, the Tulane University Police Department reported.

NOPD’s Force Investigation Team is investigating the officer-involved shooting. New Orleans officers were not involved, the NOPD states.

At about 1:10 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6, TUPD officers were investigating the presence on campus of a man wanted in reference to charges of indecent exposure and trespassing. The suspect, who has not been named, is currently in custody.

As the officers tried to arrest him near Ben Weiner Drive and South Claiborne Avenue, he got in his car and tried to hit the campus officers, Tulane reported.

“Weapons were discharged to subdue the subject,” a Tulane press release states. “The subject fled in his vehicle along Ben Weiner and onto Claiborne.”

There was a child in the car when Tulane officers fired, Ramon Antonio Vargas reports on NOLA.com. There is no evidence the officers were aware of the child or that the child was injured.

After someone collided with the suspect’s car at Neron Place and Short Street, he was apparently driven to a hospital by a motorist passing by the scene of that crash.

Surveillance video obtained by WWL-TV shows the wounded driver getting out of his car and into another while holding a toddler.

If you have any information about this incident, call TUPD at 504-865-5381 or NOPD at 504-821-2222.