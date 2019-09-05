Toddler injured in double shooting on Claiborne

A 1-year-old boy was injured in a double shooting Wednesday on South Claiborne Avenue, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

The toddler was with a 23-year-old man in the 3400 block of South Claiborne, near Louisiana Parkway, at about 4:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 4, when they both were shot in the head.

The man suffered a graze wound to the top of his head, and the child suffered a graze wound to the right side. The two shooting victims were taken to the emergency room in private vehicles.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 504-658-6020 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.