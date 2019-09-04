Theft of checks from mailbox caught on video

The New Orleans Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance to identify a man observed on surveillance video committing a theft in the 5000 block of Prytania Street.

On Aug. 14 around 5:40 a.m., a man was seen going through a mailbox and removing several envelopes containing. The subject then stuffed the checks in front of his pants and fled the scene.

Anyone with information that can help Second District detectives identify and locate the wanted subject is asked to call 504-658-6020. Citizens with information that can help solve crimes are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 877-903-STOP.