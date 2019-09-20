Teen wounded in Hollygrove armed robbery

A teenager was shot during a robbery on a Hollygrove street Thursday night, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

The victim, an 18-year-old male, was walking near the intersection of Gen. Ogden and Colapissa streets at about 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19, when a man approached and grabbed his backpack. He then took out a gun and shot the teen. The victim was driven to the emergency room for treatment.

The gunman is descried as tall, thin and dressed in a dark hooded sweatshirt.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 504-658-6020 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.