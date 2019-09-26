Suspects sought in Hollygrove home burglary

The NOPD is seeking assistance in locating and identifying two suspects in a Hollygrove home burglary on Sept. 12. A surveillance camera captured the above photos at the time of the incident.

The residence in the 2600 block of Hollygrove Street was burglarized at about 1 p.m. on Sept. 12. The burglars entered the home through a kitchen window. Multiple items were reported stolen.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Second District detectives at 504-658-6020, or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 877-903-STOP (7867).