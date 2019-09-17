Suspect sought in package theft from Touro area

NOPD officers are seeking assistance from the public in identifying and locating a suspect who is wanted in connection with a package theft that occurred in the Touro neighborhood.

See surveillance video here.

On Sept. 10 around 11 a.m., a package was strolen from the front porch of a residence located in the 3900 block of Camp Street. The subject then fled the area on foot.

The suspect is described as a white male with short dark hair and a dark beard. He was last seen wearing a red T-shirt, dark pants, red slippers and a red backpack.

Anyone with information that can help Sixth District detectives locate the suspect is asked to call 504-658-6060. Citizens with information that can help solve crimes are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 877-903-STOP.