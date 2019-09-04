Suspect sought in cellphone theft

NOPD officers are seeking assistance from the public to identify and locate the pictured suspect in a theft incident that occurred near the intersection of Broadway and Zimpel streets.

On Aug. 3 around 7:10 p.m., the victim was reportedly involved in a physical altercation with the pictured subject. During the fight, the victim’s cellphone fell on the ground. The subject allegedly picked up the victim’s cellphone and fled the scene.

Anyone who can help identify and locate the wanted subject is asked to contact Second District detectives at 504-658-6020. Citizens with information that can help solve crimes are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.