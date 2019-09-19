Sponsored: Top chefs will compete at Liberty’s Kitchen fundraiser

Liberty’s Kitchen will bring chefs, alumni, and supporters together to celebrate ten years of impact at their annual Come Grow With Us fundraiser this Friday, September 20. Chefs from nearly 20 of New Orleans’ hottest restaurants will be serving up signature dishes alongside Liberty’s Kitchen trainees and alumni, and attendees will vote on Best in Show, Most Creative, and Best Presentation.

Come Grow With Us is co-chaired by Chef Susan Spicer and Patrick Young, presented by The Ruby Slipper Café, and sponsored by the Ace Hotel, Domain Companies, Steve Rosenfeld and Margot Botsford, as well as dozens of other individuals, organizations and businesses.

The event will take place at 7 p.m. at the Ace Hotel, 600 Carondelet St. The night will include an open bar, live music, and a live auction featuring unique culinary experiences around New Orleans.

This year, Liberty’s Kitchen’s alumna Gioia Barconey, president of the organization’s Youth Leadership Council, will serve up cuisine from her own catering business. The event will also showcase the accomplishments of recent alumni of its Youth Development Program.

The Janet Gorence Davas Youth Achievement Award will be presented to Ahmaad Lott and Moe Kisack for their dedication to achieving their goals. The Calvin Johnson Youth Advocate Award, presented annually to a community member who has demonstrated commitment to youth in New Orleans, will be presented to the W.K. Kellogg Foundation’s Christy Slater. And for the second time in its history, Liberty’s Kitchen will present a Food Justice Champion Award. The recipient will be Burnell Cotlon of the Lower 9th Ward Market.

Come Grow With Us is the organization’s main fundraising event that helps cover crucial operating expenses for its programs. For tickets and sponsorship, visit libertyskitchen.org.

About Liberty’s Kitchen

Liberty’s Kitchen creates pathways for New Orleans youth to create and achieve their vision of success through workforce training, leadership development, and support of healthy lifestyles. Founded in 2009 by Janet Davas, Liberty’s Kitchen has served over 800 young adults since the inception of its Youth Development Program.

In its nearly 10 years of existence, Liberty’s Kitchen has deepened its impact to include leadership development for alumni, work with employers to sustain long-term career pathways, and a number of food-access social ventures that make fresh, healthy food more accessible for communities across New Orleans. For more information, visit libertyskitchen.org.