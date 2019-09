Second-line season starts up; here’s the schedule

The second-line season started last weekend, with the Valley of the Silent Men in Central City. The full schedule of Sunday afternoon social aid and pleasure club parades, from WWOZ.org, is below.

This schedule is subject to change with weather conditions and other circumstances.

August 25 – Valley of Silent Men

September 8 – Young Men Olympians (mini)

September 15 – Good Fellas

September 22 – Young Men Olympians (regular)

September 29 – no parade

October 6 – Family Ties

October 13 – Prince of Wales

October 20 – Men of Class

October 27 – Black Men of Labor / Original Four

November 3 – We Are One

November 10 – Sudan

November 17 – Nine Times

November 24 – Men & Lady Buck Jumpers

December 1 – Dumaine Street Gang / Westbank Steppers

December 8 – New Generation

December 15 – Big Nine

December 22 – Women of Class

December 29 – Lady Rollers

January 5 – Perfect Gentlemen

January 12 – no parade

January 19 – Undefeated Divas

January 26 – Ladies & Men of Unity

February 2 – Treme Sidewalk Steppers

February 9 – CTC Steppers

February 16 – no parade

February 23 – no parade

March 1 – VIP Ladies & Kids

March 8 – Keep N It Real

March 15 – Single Men

March 22 – Revolution

March 29 – no parade

April 5 – Single Ladies

April 12 – Pigeon Town Steppers

April 19 – Ole & Nu Style Fellas

April 26 – no parade

May 3 – no parade

May 10 – Original Big Seven

May 17 – Divine Ladies / Zulu

May 24 – Money Wasters

May 31 – no parade

June 7 – no parade

June 14 – no parade

June 21 – Perfect Gentlemen / Father’s Day Parade

June 28 – Uptown Swingers