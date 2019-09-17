Police seek help locating stolen bike

The NOPD is seeking assistance from the public in locating a black CAADX Cannondale bicycle reported stolen during an auto burglary that occurred in the 4500 block of Danneel Street, near Napoleon Avenue.

The victim told police that she last observed her vehicle locked and secured with her bicycle in the rear of the vehicle on Sept. 5 around 8 p.m.

Upon returning to the vehicle the next day around 10:30 a.m., she noticed her bicycle was missing from inside the vehicle.

The bicycle has gumwall tires with serial number #FA75039.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Second District detectives art 504-658-6020. Citizens with information that can help solve crimes are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 877-903-STOP.