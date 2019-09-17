Package theft in Milan neighborhood caught on security video

The New Orleans is seeking assistance from the public in identifying and locating a suspect who is wanted in connection with a package theft that occurred on Sept. 11 in the Milan neighborhood.

The victim, who lives in the 1700 block of Gen. Pershing Street, told police that he reviewed his security footage and observed a woman remove a package from his front porch, without permission.

The suspect was last seen wearing a pink T-shirt, dark shorts, a pink head wrap and multicolored shoes.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Sixth District detectives at 504-658-6060. Citizens with information that can help solve crimes are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.