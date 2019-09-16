New taco restaurant on Tchoupitoulas to feature heavy metal theme, nola.eater reports

A rendering of El Cucuy New Orleans, now under construction on Tchoupitoulas Street in the Irish Channel. (El Cucuy New Orleans via Facebook)

A heavy metal and South American folklore themed taco restaurant and bar — specializing in trompo al pastor tacos, homemade tortillas and algave spirits — is coming to the Irish Channel,  nola.eater reports.

El Cucuy New Orleans, under construction at 3507 Tchoupitoulas St., will feature a restored Airstream trailer and an aesthetic influenced by “mythical monsters” and heavy metal music, according to nola.eater’s Clair Lorell.