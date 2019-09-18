Man shot in arm during early-morning argument in Leonidas neighborhood

A man was wounded in a shooting early Wednesday in the Leonidas neighborhood, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

The victim, a 34-year-old man, was arguing with someone at Green and Monroe streets just after 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 18, when his opponent struck him with a gun and then shot him in the arm. The victim was transported to a hospital via private conveyance.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 504-658-6020 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.