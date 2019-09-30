Man injured in gunfire at Leonidas and Birch

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting at Leonidas and Birch streets in the Leonidas neighborhood. Initial reports show a male victim with an apparent gunshot wound.

Further details were not immediately available. This report will be updated as more information on this breaking story is available.

Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 504-658-6020 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.