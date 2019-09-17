Man, 63, robbed at gunpoint while working on his car in Hollygrove

A 63-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint Monday afternoon while working on his car in the Hollygrove area, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

The victim was repairing his vehicle at Earhart Boulevard and Hollygrove Street at about 1 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 16, when he was approached by a man armed with a handgun, the police report states. The gunman demanded that the victim turn over his belongings.

The man then took the cash out of pocket and threw it on the ground. The gunman ordered him to pick up the money, and the victim handed him the cash.

The gunman fled in an older gray vehicle with duct tape on the rear bumper. He is described as a black man, approximately 5 foot 9, possibly in his mid-30s, and wearing a black ski mask.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 504-658-6020 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.