Judy at The Rink to hold grand reopening under new ownership

Judy at The Rink, a Garden District gift shop, has revamped over the summer under new ownership. The owners, Martha Claire and Quin Breland, have revised the product lines but will continue to feature works by local artisans.

The owners are inviting all to sip, see and shop at the new store on Thursday, Sept. 12, from 4 to 7 p.m. The grand reopening happy hour offers bubbly on tap and a signature cocktial from Cocktail & Sons. A portion of evening’s proceeds will be donated to the Junior League of New Orleans Scholarship Fund.

The store is in The Rink shopping complex at 2727 Prytania St., at the corner of Washingon Avenue.