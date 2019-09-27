Irish Channel neighbors planning cleanup in Burke Park on Saturday

The Irish Channel Neighborhood Association is conducting a makeover of a favorite neighborhood green space: Burke Park.

Neighbors are getting together Saturday, Sept. 28, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to clean up and repaint the structures in Burke Park, Annunciation and Second streets.

Volunteers will repaint the concrete bleachers and the concessions and restroom buildings. They also plan to trim the bushes and do a general cleanup in the park — in advance of Movie-in-the-Park Night on Oct. 4, when the Pixar Disney classic “Wall-E” will be presented.

Board members preparing for this weekend’s event on Saturday, Sept. 21, by pressure washing the structures.

Now it’s your turn to join many of your neighbors this Saturday to spruce up the park. If you have work gloves, paint rollers and extensions rods, and roller covers, bring them with you.