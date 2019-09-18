German shepherd stolen along with pickup truck in Lower Garden District

A German shepherd was inside a pickup stolen in the Lower Garden District on Tuesday and remains missing, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

The NOPD is seeking to locate the vehicle and the dog. The owner parked his white 2010 Nissan Frontier pickup truck, bearing Louisiana license plate number X733490, in the 1100 block of Felicity Street, at about 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17. The pickup’s engine was running with Marley, the German shepherd, inside.

He stated that when he returned to his vehicle at about 5:40 p.m., the pickup and Marley were missing.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact NOPD Sixth District detectives at 504-658-6060, or call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 877-903-STOP.