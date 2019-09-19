Danae Columbus: Is politics more than just a popularity contest?

In preparation for tonight’s first televised gubernatorial debate, the age-old question comes to mind — is politics more than just a popularity contest? Do citizens vote for the candidates they like best, regardless of their stand on issues or personal shortcomings? By all accounts, Gov. John Bel Edwards is popular and remains ahead in all the polls, despite numerous attacks. President Trump, please take note.

At the local level, the Orleans Parish Democratic Executive Committee is holding several forums for candidates this week. Many consider OPDEC’s endorsement important because the organization circulates a mailer to all Democratic voters. The Orleans Parish Republican Executive Committee is also producing a mailing for Republican voters. Being included in these mailers increases clout and helps with fundraising.

The first forum, which had been scheduled last night, was for the BESE District 2 race where incumbent Kira Orange Jones, an articulate, progressive charter school advocate, is facing attorney Shawon Bernard and career educator Dr. Ashonta Wyatt, who supports traditional schools. After the state Democratic Party overwhelmingly endorsed Wyatt last Saturday, OPDEC chose not to hear the candidates. Apparently, charter schools are not as popular statewide as traditional schools.

In the race for the open State Senate District 3 seat, the always pleasant, always smiling State Rep Joe Bouie reminded attendees that he had often stuck his neck out for critical legislation and had received almost every endorsement. Challenger Brandon Gregoire, a retired U.S. Marine Corp lieutenant colonel, was very serious as you would expect from a career military man. State Rep. John Bagneris, also a candidate in the race, did not appear. Though Gregoire made a strong presentation, the group endorsed Bouie.

Next came state Sen. Karen Carter Peterson, who is being challenged by Uptown attorney and political newcomer Allen Borne. Carter Peterson has been an elected official for 20 years and has risen up the ranks to Louisiana Democratic Party chair and vice chair of the National Democratic Party. She is “one breath” away from chairing the national party.

In the waning minutes of qualifying, a notary appeared with Borne’s paperwork. Borne’s candidacy was then challenged as far as the Louisiana Supreme Court, where he was victorious. A Borne supporter said Carter Peterson has not had an opponent in nine years and deserved some competition.

In her remarks, Carter Peterson said she was glad to have this opportunity to remind voters of her history of service and numerous legislative accomplishments. Carter Peterson portrayed herself as the Louisiana Legislature’s number one advocate for women — though some believe Sen. J.P. Morrell also fits that mould.

Borne, who says his family arrived in New Orleans more than 200 years ago, continued to pound Carter Peterson about the district’s unmet needs. Carter Peterson was clearly the favorite and won the endorsement hands down.

It is unrealistic to expect to enter a race against an entrenched incumbent at the last minute without extensive financial resources and the skilled team needed to execute a winning campaign. Every elected official can expect to make enemies during a long public service career. Most would prefer not to have challengers so they would not have to mount a campaign and raise the money needed to fund it. Fundraising is always an important skill but having to spend money when you wish you didn’t is another matter.

Political campaigns are like beauty contests. The prettiest candidates usually win. Most support is only skin deep.

“Very few voters drill down on the candidate’s message these days,” said one consultant. “It’s more about looks, presentation and interaction in a retail political setting. If you commissioned a voter survey and ask details on what issues a candidate stands for – even in the governor’s race – respondents wouldn’t be able to tell you.”

OPDEC’s forums continue tonight. Members will have the opportunity to look at more pretty faces and select the winners of this season’s political popularity contests.

LOCAL ELECTED OFFICIALS TO RAISE SUPPORT AND FUNDS FOR EDWARDS

For those who still haven’t gotten their fill of the governor’s race, Councilmembers-at-large Helena Moreno and Jason Williams are inviting voters to a “Victory at the Polls for JBE” rally Oct. 1 at Tipitina’s. Hosted by Mayor LaToya Cantrell and other elected officials, the rally will include music by Kermit Ruffins and the BBQ Swingers, Corey Henry and Treme Funktet and Partners-N-Crime and the Big EZ Band. Tickets start at $10. Edwards will also meet with members (only) of the Independent Women’s Organization Friday evening.

LOUISIANA LEAGUE OF SMART VOTERS BEGINS BILLBOARD CAMPAIGN

The Louisiana League of Smart Voters, a grassroots organization fighting to hold the Denka Chemical plant accountable for the health disparities of St. John the Baptist Parish residents, has begun a billboard campaign to increase awareness of their issues. “Stop poisoning Grandma and the babies,” the billboard – located on Highway 90 close to the Huey P Long Bridge – implores. LLSV previously staged a five-day march to Baton Rouge and will hold a second march later in the fall. They are also planning additional billboards and radio spots.

LLSV is bringing together grassroots groups between New Orleans and Baton Rouge who are fighting against the various industries they believe to be hastening climate change and damaging the health of predominately poor residents living near the plants.

Parish and state elected officials have known for decades that all these industries have negative impacts. But they also create jobs, taxes and associated economic growth. The plants replaced the plantations of the 1800s. Today, plant owners wield the same power plantation owners used to enjoy. They belong to the Chamber of Commerce and make lots of political donations. They support high school athletic teams and local charities. They purchase Christmas gifts for needy families. Their employees donate to the United Way.

It will take courage for our elected officials to force the plants to acknowledge more must be done to help the people most impacted. The grassroots folks like LLSV won’t stop telling their story until they reach that goal.

BUDDY’S HOUSE FOUNDATION SEEKS SUPPORTERS

New Orleans native and Grammy award winning artist PJ Morton is hosting a meeting on Monday, Sept. 23 to build support for his efforts to renovate the historic home of musician Buddy Bolden. The meeting will be held at 605 9th Street at 3 p.m. Morton, the keyboardist for the pop rock band Maroon 5, moved back to New Orleans four years ago to help impact the youth of New Orleans in a positive way. For more information contact Wade Jordan at Wade@mortonrecords.com.

