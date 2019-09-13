Central City Library moving to larger location

Central City Library is moving to a new, larger location this fall: the Allie Mae Williams Multi-Service Center at 2020 Jackson Ave., the New Orleans Public Library announced.

Library services within the Mahalia Jackson Learning Center will end Thursday, Sept. 26. From Sept. 26 until the new location opens, there will be three-day-a-week library service outside of the new location.

The pop-up library will be open Mondays and Wednesdays from 2 to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The pop-up will provide all-ages library materials for checkout, children’s crafts and toys, weekly story times for children every Saturday at 10:30 a.m., and free WiFi access.

When it opens, the new location will feature increased days and hours of operation, dedicated areas for children and teens, more public computers, more than 2,500 more materials in the collection, outdoor space for programs and events and two on-site parking lots.