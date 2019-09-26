Central City Library begins transition to new location with pop-up services

Library services within the Mahalia Jackson Learning Center end today, Sept. 26, in preparation for a move to the a new larger location in the Allie Mae Williams Multi Service Center at 2020 Jackson Ave.

Until the new location opens this fall, there will be three-day-a-week library service outside of the new location beginning Monday, Oct. 7.

The pop-up library will be open Mondays and Wednesdays from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Pop-up library services will include books and other materials for checkout, children’s crafts and toys, weekly storytimes every Saturday at 10:30 a.m., and free WiFi access.

The new location opening this fall will offer more services than the former Central City Library, including:

• Increased days and hours of operation

• Dedicated areas for children and teens

• More public computers

• 2,500-plus more materials in the collection

• Outdoor space for programs and events

• Two on-site parking lots

During the closure and before the new Central City Library opens, books on hold that are usually picked up at Central City Library may be sent to any of our other 14 library locations. You may request to have them sent to another branch by logging into your library account online or by calling any library location.