Central City auto burglary suspect sought

The NOPD is searching for a suspect auto burglary in Central City.

A man was observed burglarizing a vehicle on Sept. 9 around 1:46 p.m. in the 1300 block of South Saratoga Street.

The suspect is described as a black male with a thin build wearing khaki pants, a white T-shirt, red baseball hat, and a blue article of clothing over his shoulder.

Anyone with information on this incident or the identity and whereabouts of the wanted subject is asked to contact Detective Amanda Williams at any member of the Sixth District Property Crimes Unit 504-658-6060 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 877-903-7867.