Carjacking reported in Hoffman Triangle

A carjacking occurred Sunday in the Hoffman Triangle neighborhood, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

The victim, a 28-year-old woman, had parked her car at Washington Avenue and South Miro Street on Sunday, Sept. 15, at about 8 p.m. when a man approached her. He pulled her out of the vehicle, then got in and drove off.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 504-658-6060 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.