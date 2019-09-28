Boy, 14, shot outside Hollygrove home

A 14-year-old boy was injured in a shooting Friday night in Hollygrove, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

The teen was sitting outside a home in the 1400 block of Hamiltion Street at about 7:45 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27, when he noticed a a black four-door car pull up. The driver-side window was rolled down and several shots were fired.

As he was fleeing to escape the bullets, the teen was shot. He was taken to a hospital emergency room in a private car.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 504-658-6020 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.