Worker’s tools stolen from Hollygrove yard

The New Orleans Police Department is searching for two suspects, pictured above, in a theft from a Hollygrove yard.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, Aug. 6, at 12:40 p.m. in the 8700 block of Apple Street. The two males grabbed the victim’s yellow skill saw and yellow reciprocating saw from where they were lying outside on the residence where he was working.

The incident was captured on security camera video and can be viewed here.

Anyone with information on this incident or the identity and whereabouts of the wanted subjects is asked to contact NOPD Second District Detective Sa’Brina James or any Second District detective at 504-658-6020 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 877-903-7867.