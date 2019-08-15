Woman robbed by knife-wielding acquaintance on Freret Street

A woman had her belongings taken by a man she knew as she tried to get away from him Wednesday night on Freret Street in the Milan neighborhood, New Orleans police said.

The victim, a woman in her early 40s, “got into a physical altercation” with a man she knew shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, in the 3700 block of Freret Street (near Amelia), according to the initial NOPD report.

“Victim left location to call for help when subject followed her, armed with knife,” the report continues. “Subject then snatched victim’s fanny pack off her body with knife in hand.”

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 504-658-6060 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.