Woman arrested in domestic battery, theft

The New Orleans Police Department arrested a woman in a domestic battery and theft incident reported Sunday in Central City.

Dominique Flot, 34, faces charges of theft, criminal damage to property, battery upon a dating partner and child endangerment, according to the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Police accuse her of breaking a window and invading a home in the 2600 block of Jackson Avenue on Sunday, Aug. 25, at about 4:10 p.m., then cutting a 29-year-old man on the hand and wrist with a kitchen knife. According to the police report, she also stole the man’s cellphone before fleeing. Flot was later apprehended and jailed at the Orleans Justice Center.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 504-658-6060 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.