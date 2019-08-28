Woman arrested after stabbing incident

A woman was arrested Tuesday in the stabbing of another woman on Washington Avenue near South Claiborne, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

Police say Edith Henderson, 56, came to the defense of friend who was arguing with another woman not long before noon on Tuesday in the 2900 block of Washington. Henderson is accused of stabbing the woman, 48, with a nail file or pen after intervening in the altercation.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 504-658-6020 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.