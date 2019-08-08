Suspect, 62, pleads guilty in 2017 killing of friend in Irish Channel home

Charles E. Jones, 62, is expected to be sentenced to 10 years in prison by Judge Camille Buras next week, said District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro’s office. Jones was scheduled for trial on a murder charge in the July 25, 2017, death of 69-year-old Raymond Webster Jr. in the 800 block of 4th Street.
For details on Jones’ guilty plea, see the following news release from Cannizzaro’s office:
District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro’s office on Wednesday (Aug. 7) secured a guilty plea and anticipates a 10-year prison sentence for a man who killed a friend two years ago while staying as a guest in the victim’s Irish Channel home.
Charles E. Jones, 62, averted a scheduled murder trial by pleading guilty to an amended charge of manslaughter in connection with the killing of 69-year-old Raymond Webster Jr. The victim was killed inside his half of a shotgun-double home Jones was visiting in the 800 block of 4th Street, minutes before midnight on July 25, 2017.
Under terms of the plea agreement approved by the victim’s family, Jones admitted responsibility for Webster’s death before Criminal District Judge Camille Buras. Jones is to be sentenced Aug. 14 after the judge and defendant hear impact statements from Webster’s family.
According to New Orleans police, the victim’s adult son who lived in the other side of the shotgun-double heard a loud noise and entered his father’s home to investigate. He found his father dead on the floor and an injured Jones claiming that the victim had tried to kill him with a hammer and a shotgun. The victim’s son struck Jones with the shotgun and kept the weapon trained on him until police arrived.
“This was a difficult case, in that only two people know what really transpired in that house, and one of them is dead,” Cannizzaro said. “Given the circumstances of this incident and the defendant’s age, we feel the agreed-upon sentence is a just outcome that satisfies both the victim’s family and our public safety concerns.”
Assistant District Attorney Michael Trummel prosecuted the case.