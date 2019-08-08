Suspect, 62, pleads guilty in 2017 killing of friend in Irish Channel home

A 62-year-old man pleaded guilty to manslaughter Wednesday in the killing of his friend inside an Irish Channel home during a dispute in the summer of 2017, prosecutors said.

Charles E. Jones, 62, is expected to be sentenced to 10 years in prison by Judge Camille Buras next week, said District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro’s office. Jones was scheduled for trial on a murder charge in the July 25, 2017, death of 69-year-old Raymond Webster Jr. in the 800 block of 4th Street.

For details on Jones’ guilty plea, see the following news release from Cannizzaro’s office: