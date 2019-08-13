Surveillance video released in Chestnut Street smash-and-grab car break-in

After a man smashed the window of a car parked on Chestnut Street to steal the electronics inside it earlier this week, detectives have obtained and released high-definition surveillance video and images they hope will lead them to a suspect, New Orleans police said.

Shortly before 6:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, a black Kia SUV pulled alongside a parked car in the 5800 block of Chestnut Street, according to a NOPD report.

“The driver of the Kia – a thin black male wearing a black hooded jacket, skinny blue jeans and white tennis shoes – is seen using a window punch to shatter the victim’s driver door window before stealing Apple air pods from the interior of the vehicle,” the report states.

The back-seat passenger on the driver’s side can also be seen in the video, the report notes. Although he is wearing a mask, tattoos can be seen on his left arm, the report states.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 504-658-6020 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.