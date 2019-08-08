Qualifying in crowded state legislative elections slows as Thursday-evening deadline approaches

Term-limits on a number of state legislators elected after Hurricane Katrina brought an initial flurry of candidates to newly-vacant seats in the first two days of qualifying this week, but no new contenders joined the crowded field on Thursday morning as only a few hours remained before the afternoon’s deadline for the Oct. 12 election.

Contested elections include:

House District 91 , which runs from the Irish Channel through Milan and Broadmoor into Hollygrove and is currently represented by Rep. Walt Leger: Carling Dinkler (vice president of an investment firm), attorney Mandie Landry, attorney Robert McKnight of the Orleans Parish public defenders office and John Perry III.

Uncontested seats include:

House District 93 , which includes the Garden District and Central City: incumbent Royce Duplessis (D).

Qualifying concludes at 4:30 p.m. today (Aug. 8).