Octavia Street package theft caught on video

The New Orleans Police Department is seeking to identify and locate a suspect in the investigation of a theft that occurred on July 28 in the 1300 block of Octavia Street.

At about 8:30 a.m., a woman walked onto the front porch of the victim’s residence. She was seen taking one of the victim’s packages left on the porch swing and placing it inside of her purse. The suspect then walked over to the victim’s mailbox, removed some of her mail and placed it inside of her purse.

The suspect is further described as a white woman with dark hair wearing large straw hat, white dress with red flowers and black combat boots with a black backpack and black-and-white purse.

Surveillance video of this incident can be viewed at this link.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact NOPD Second District detectives at 504-658-6020, or call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 877-903-STOP.