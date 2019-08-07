Man shot on Josephine Street; woman attacked and robbed on St. Charles, police say

A man was wounded in a shooting on Josephine Street and a woman was attacked and robbed of her cash on St. Charles Avenue overnight, New Orleans police said in Wednesday morning crime reports.

A man in his 20s with multiple gunshot wounds showed up at a local hospital around 10 p.m. Tuesday (Aug. 6), according to the initial reports. The shooting was reported to be in the 2800 block of Josephine Street (near Clara Street), and investigators found a vehicle there that had also been hit by bullets, the report states.

Shortly before 3 a.m. Wednesday, a woman in her early 40s was in the 1800 block of St. Charles Avenue (near Felicity Street) when a stranger grabbed her by the shirt, the report in that case states. He pushed her chest and demanded money, then snatched cash from her and left in an unknown direction, the report states.

Further details were not immediately available in either case. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 504-658-6060 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.