Double shooting in Leonidas leaves one victim critically injured

A double shooting Saturday night in the Leonidas neighborhood left one of its victims critically injured, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

Officers responding to a gunshot report at Hickory and Eagle streets about 9:15 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24, found a 28-year-old man on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The Emergency Medical Service took him to University Medical Center via EMS, where he remained in critical condition on Sunday, according to the NOPD.

A second victim in the shooting, a 46-year-old man, was taken to Ochsner Medical Center via private vehicle. His condition was not released.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 504-658-6020 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.