City restriping crosswalks on Magazine Street

The city’s Department of Public Works contractor Pavement Markings is adding crosswalks and striping this week in the 3200 and 3300 blocks of Magazine Street.

This work will include new traffic calming measures to allow safer crossing of Magazine Street for pedestrians. Residents and commuters are reminded to use caution when driving, bicycling and walking near construction sites.

The construction began Tuesday at 7 a.m. and is expected to take three days, weather permitting.

Motorists, business owners, and residents should expect metered parking to be suspended between Harmony and Toledano streets until work is complete.

The work will include striping new high-visibility crosswalks at Harmony, Pleasant and Toledano streets; refreshing stop lines; striping a new 5-foot-wide painted median from Ninth to Toledano streets; and installing approximately 87 new traffic posts to reinforce medians and corner no-parking zones

Signage and traffic control measures such as barrels and fencing may be on site to direct drivers and pedestrians.

For questions or concerns, call 504.658.ROAD (7623) or e-mail roadwork@nola.gov.