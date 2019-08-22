City Reminder: Late fee forgiveness on tickets ends September 3

Residents have until September 3—less than two weeks—to pay certain city fees without penalties or additional fees.

The Amnesty Late Fee Forgiveness Program is a three-month program by Mayor Cantrell and the Department of Finance meant to help clear past-due accounts for residents with parking and camera tickets, sales and hotel/motel taxes, code enforcement violations, and library fees.

“We appreciate the way our residents have stepped up and taken advantage of this opportunity to clear their outstanding accounts and get a little of their fair share in the process. We’ve seen impressive response across all four areas,” said Mayor LaToya Cantrell in a statement to the press. “With the deadline coming, we don’t anyone to miss out.”

According to the Mayor’s office, this is how much locals have saved after the first two months:

$1,021,125 in parking citations

$397,069.49 in sales and hotel/motel taxes

$31,654.50 in code enforcement violations

$113,696.37 in library fees

“We’re seeing more and more residents engaging with this process, whether online, on the phone, by mail, or in person here at City Hall,” said Chief Financial Officer Norman White in a statement to the press. “We want to encourage residents to participate in this program and tell their friends and family members to join them.”

For a complete guide on how to use each department’s late-fee forgiveness process and more, call 3-1-1 or visit nola.gov/amnesty.