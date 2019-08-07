City launches affordable health care initiative for hospitality workers

Mayor LaToya Cantrell and the New Orleans Tourism Marketing Corporation (NOTMC), in partnership with 504HealthNet, have launched a program to provide New Orleans hospitality workers access to high-quality, affordable health care at over 50 sites around the city.

The new Healthy Hospitality Initiative debuted on Tuesday, August 6, after tourism and health care agencies collaborated with hospitality workers over the past year to ensure the program addresses their needs.

The initiative includes a new website, extended clinic hours, and a dedicated team that works directly with the city’s hospitality workers. There are 17 participating health care organizations, operating 58 clinic sites, and one hospital system with five sites that are a part of this initiative.

Here are the Healthy Hospitality Initiative sites in the Uptown area:

Daughters of Charity (Carrollton)

3201 South Carrollton Ave.

Daughters of Charity Pediatrics (Garden District)

3600 Prytania St.

Formerly Incarcerated Transitions Clinic

2222 Simon Bolivar Ave.

Health Care for the Homeless at Edna Pilsbury

2222 Simon Bolivar Ave., Floor 2

Luke’s House

2222 Simon Bolivar Ave.

Metropolitan Human Services District Central City

2221 Philip St.

New Orleans Musicians’ Clinic

3700 Saint Charles Ave. 2nd Floor

St. Thomas Heart and Vascular Center

2014 Magazine St.

St. Thomas (Erwin Building)

1936 Magazine St.

St. Thomas (@ St. Andrew)

1020 Saint Andrew St.

St. Thomas (@ Mahalia Jackson)

2405 Jackson Ave., Building B, Suite 222

South Broad Community Health Center

3300 S. Broad St

The initiative was introduced at a press conference and a community event for hospitality workers, which included free glucose testing, blood pressure screenings, massages, STD testing, and more. At the event, Mayor Cantrell said this about the initiative:

“As someone who came up through the ranks in the hotel industry, from laundry to front desk to night auditor, right here in New Orleans, I know firsthand the need that exists here,” I would like to thank our Health Director Dr. Avegno, the New Orleans City Council, and our partners here today for their unwavering support of our hospitality workers. The City of New Orleans, under my leadership, will always be committed to better outcomes for the people who make our City what she truly is by giving everything that they have for our industry, tourists, and all of us who call New Orleans home. We will not stand down. Through partnerships like this, we will continue to stand tall and ensure all of our people have affordable and accessible healthcare.”

“We are very excited to announce the Healthy Hospitality initiative for the great men and women in the hospitality industry that provide our visitors and locals with an authentic New Orleans experience,” said Mark Romig, NOTMC President and CEO. “Following a proactive year of convening, working alongside partners and a year’s work of testing with hospitality workers, we are proud to stand here today.”

504HealthNet developed and implemented a systems-level approach to build stronger community-clinical linkages for the hospitality industry that will decrease barriers for workers to access health care.

“By answering the call to action, we were able to work with data and clinic networks to provide more services, such as concierge services that are culturally competent for hospitality workers, as well as hiring a dedicated navigator for support,” said Tiffany Netters, Executive Director of 504HealthNet.

The plan for the Healthy Hospitality Initiative is to ensure hospitality workers have access to the health care services needed to sustain their quality of life.

“Hospitality workers are at the heart of our city, and by providing high-quality and affordable health care, we can better take care of our citizens, their families and the future of our hospitality industry,” said Councilmember Jason Williams.

For more information on the program, visit healthyhospitality.com.