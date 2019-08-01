ATM robbery victim bites back, police say

A man who was accosted at an ATM on St. Charles Avenue overnight responded by biting his attacker, New Orleans police said Thursday morning.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was at an ATM at St. Charles and Jackson avenues around 12:15 a.m. today (Thursday, Aug. 1) when a stranger demanded his money and then snatched it away from him, according to the initial NOPD report.

Then, the “perpetrator was bitten by victim and fled in an unknown direction,” the report states.

The victim described the ATM robber as a 7-foot-tall black man in a white tank top with gray pants, the report states.

Further details on the incident were not immediately available Thursday morning. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 504-658-6060 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.