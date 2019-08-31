Three pedestrians robbed in two incidents early Saturday in Carrollton area

The New Orleans Police Department reported two robberies early Saturday in the Carrollton area.

In the first incident, two 22-year-old women were robbed at gunpoint in East Carrollton.

The women were walking near Freret and Burdette streets about 1 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31, when a man and woman pulled up in older-model sport utility vehicle. The man pointed a handgun at the women and demanded money and property, the police report states.

The women complied, and the robbers drove down Freret toward Carrollton Avenue.

In the second incident, a 46-year-old woman was robbed at about 1:50 a.m. by four people in the Central Carrollton area. She was approached by the four at Willow and Dublin streets, and the group began arguing with her. They then grabbed the woman’s purse and fled in a white vehicle.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 504-658-6020 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.