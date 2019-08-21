Armed carjacking reported in Central City

A car was stolen and its driver assaulted at gunpoint early Wednesday in Central City, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

A 23-year-old woman was in her vehicle in the 2000 block of Jackson Avenue, near Simon Bolivar Avenue, just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 21, when she was approached by gunmen who ordered her to get out of the car. When she complied, they assaulted her. The gunmen then got into her vehicle and fled.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 504-658-6060 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.