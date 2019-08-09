Advertiser: Come Live Freret!

The Uptown Freret Corridor is a highly walkable neighborhood. Over the past few years, it has attracted many restaurants, coffee shops, retail stores, and much more. Soon, the intersection of Valence and Freret will have a Rouses grocery. The popularity of the stretch of Freret from Jefferson to Napoleon continues to grow.

Right in the middle of all of this is The Origin At Freret.

It’s a new 10-unit condo development comprised of 5 doubles and designed to blend into the residential streetscape. Only 1 unit remains available for sale as the 9 others sold in under 4 months. This last unit is 2328 Valence, an upper floor 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with full front city skyline balcony, gated parking for 2, plenty of storage and high end finishes.

It shares some outdoor space as well and flows more like a single family home than your traditional condominium. A $10K price reduction now has this home listed for $539,000.

There will be an open house this Sunday, August 11, from 1 to 3 p.m.

Presented by Benjamin Samuels of Latter & Blum

bsamuels@latterblum.com

https://benjaminsamuels.latter-blum.com