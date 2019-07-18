Woman beaten, robbed at gunpoint outside Third Street home, police say

A woman was beaten to the ground and robbed at gunpoint outside her home on Third Street early Thursday morning, New Orleans police said.

The victim, a woman in her 30s, was “walking through the gate of her home” in the 1800 block of Third Street (between Dryades and Baronne streets) around 2:40 a.m. Thursday (July 18), when an unknown assailant approached from behind her, according to the initial NOPD report.

“The subject struck the victim in the head and the victim fell to the ground,” the report states. “The subject pointed a gun at the victim mouth and demanded property. The victim complied.”

The man left on foot in a downtown direction on Dryades Street, the report concludes.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 504-658-6060 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.