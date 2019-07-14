Waiting for Barry: Bars stay open as storm warnings close the city down

The car is on high ground, the porch furniture secured, the freezer emptied and the kitchen well stocked with water, whiskey, peanut butter and canned tuna. Then there was nothing to do but wait Saturday as Tropical Storm Barry came ashore as a Cat 1 but showed little interest in New Orleans.

Most of the businesses along Magazine Street heeded the warnings and sandbagged their closed doors. But bar owners knew their businesses were among the essential services out in full force as the city remained under a tropical storm warning. So Uptown residents tired of sheltering-in-place found a place to gather.

Now the tropical storm and the storm surge warnings have been canceled for the New Orleans area. A flash flood watch remains in effect until 7 p.m. tonight as tropical bands with heavy rain could continue to affect the area. But don’t worry — bars will be open.